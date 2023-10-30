 MP: Bus Carrying 23 Passengers Catches Fire In Vidisha; None Hurt
MP: Bus Carrying 23 Passengers Catches Fire In Vidisha; None Hurt

The bus caught fire on the Bhopal-Sagar Highway near Chakk Patni area, around 20 km from the district headquarters.

PTI
Updated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
MP: Bus Carrying 23 Passengers Catches Fire In Vidisha; None Hurt

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A private bus with 23 passengers on board caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Monday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The bus caught fire on the Bhopal-Sagar Highway near Chakk Patni area, around 20 km from the district headquarters, around 1 pm, additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav told PTI.

The driver stopped the bus after noticing smoke coming from the rear end of the vehicle, and all passengers with their belongings alighted safely, he said.

Fire tenders fought the blaze, but it engulfed and gutted the bus, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

