MP Budget: State to generate Rs 1,66,683 cr income in FY-2023-24

In the state Budget tabled in Assembly on Wednesday, there is a provision of total appropriation of Rs 3,14,024.84 crore, which is 12 per cent more than the previous year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presentes State Budget 2023-24 in Assembly, in Bhopal on , Wednesday | ANI

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to earn Rs 1,66,683 crore from taxes in the financial year 2023-24. The amount of Rs 14,913 crore will be generated in addition from mining, forest and other sectors, from the revenue of Rs 1,66,683 crore.

In the state Budget tabled in Assembly on Wednesday, there is a provision of total appropriation amounting to Rs 3,14,024.84 crore, which is 12 per cent more than the previous year. The appropriation of the revenue of the financial year 2022-23, was Rs 1,52,680 crore, the state is going to collect Rs 14003 crore more in the next FY-2023-24.

Referring to the estimated revenue receipts, finance minister in his budget speech said "The estimated revenue receipts are Rs 2,25,709.90 crore, which include state's own tax amount of Rs 86,499.98 crore, state's share of central taxes of Rs 80,183.67 crore, non-tax revenue of Rs 14,913.10 crore and grants-in-aid received from the Centre of Rs 44,113.15 crore."

The state also going to get the Rs 8,150 crore revenue from mining, Rs 1,650 crore from forest, and Rs 5,113 crore from other sources.

MP Budget: CM hails 'balanced budget', announces e-scooty for class 12 girls toppers
article-image

Budget analysis: BJP counting on women voters

Budget 2023-24: Scooty to Ladli Bhanjis, Rs 1,000 to Lakshmi Behnas

Bhopal: BJP, Congress set to shower Rewdis to win Assembly election

Madhya Pradesh: Weather remains cloudy across state

MP Budget: State to generate Rs 1,66,683 cr income in FY-2023-24

