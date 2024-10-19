MP: BSP Leader Arrested On Charges Of Molesting A Woman In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has filed an FIR against the city president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Sihora on charges of molestation in Jabalpur.

BSP District President Lakhan Ahirwar told Free Press that the party has expelled Sachin Vanshkar and stated that strict action will be taken against him if he is found guilty.

According to information, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) city president Sachin Vanshkar, barged in the house of a woman in Sihora Nagar on the intervening night of 13-14 October and molester her. It was reported that he was drunk and his outfit was not appropriate as well.

Following this, the woman's sister-in-law reached the spot, and objected to Sachin’s misbehaviour. The accused started abusing her and even tried to hold her hand. The neighbours and the relatives caught the accused and informed the police. The police then reached the spot and arrested him.

Read Also Vishwa Hindu Parishad Launches Help Desk In MP To Assist Refugee Families Seeking Indian Citizenship...

The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigations are underway.

BSP District President Lakhan Ahirwar has expelled Sachin Vanshkar from the party in view of seriousness of the incident. He also informed Free Press that if Sachin is found guilty in the investigation, then strict action will be taken against him.