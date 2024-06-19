MP: Body Of Woman, Bro-In-Law Found In Car In Stop Dam In Morena Months After They Eloped

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four months after a married woman and her brother-in-law eloped, their highly decomposed bodies were recovered from a car that lay submerged in a stop dam in Morena district.

The car with their bodies was spotted on Tuesday by villagers after water level of the stop dam receded, police said. According to police, the deceased woman Mithlesh (30) and her brother-in-law Neeraj Sakhwar (34), were in love and had left their homes in February.

"Their highly decomposed bodies were recovered from a car that was found in a stop dam built on Kwari river in Gopi village," Sihoniya police station incharge Dharmendra Gaur said.

After water level receded, a car was seen in the middle of the stop dam when water was released from it on Tuesday afternoon," he said.

A police team reached the spot after alerted by villagers. "During investigation, the police established identity of the deceased. During questioning, it came to light that both of them were in love and fled from home on February 6," he said.

In February this year, Mithlesh's husband Mukesh Sakhwar had complained that his wife had gone to the market and then eloped with his cousin Neeraj from there. A report was filed on February 14 as family members were expecting their return, he said.

"The police will investigate the case from all angles, including how and when the car fell into the stop dam," official said.