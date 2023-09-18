MP: Bodies Of Minor Siblings Missing For 3 Days Found Floating In Hiran River In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, dead bodies of two minor girls, with their hands tied, were found floating in Hiran River in Jabalpur district on Monday. The girls were siblings and were missing for the past three days. Police have sent both the bodies for post mortem.

According to information, the girls were 15 to 16 years old. When the villagers spotted their bodies in Hiran river this afternoon near Gubra village of Belkheda police station, their hands were tied with a rope.

Both sisters are said to be residents of Katangi police station area and were missing for three days.

Bodies sent for post-mortem

The incident has caused much panic among the locals.

Soon after receiving information from the locals, Belkheda police station officers and other senior officers reached the spot.

According to the police, an investigation has been started in the matter after sending the bodies for a post-mortem.

