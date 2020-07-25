MP board to announce class 12 results on Monday

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce results of class XII on July 27. Board official said the results will be declared at 3 pm on Monday.

The exams for class XII began from March 2 but were stopped on March 22 due to spread of coronavirus. The remaining examinations were held from June 9-16. According to board official, more than eight lakh students had appeared for the exams.

All schools and educational institutions will remain closed till July 31 due to corona pandemic therefore students will have to see their results online on their own. Results could be seen on following websites and mobile apps. Students can also download mobile app MPBSE Mobile App, MP Mobile and Fast Result apps from Google playstore to see their results.

Websites to see results

www.mpresult.nic.in

www.mpbse.nic.in

www.fastresult.in

www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in