MP board exams postponed amid coronavirus scare

BHOPAL: State Board examinations have been postponed and bookings of marriage gardens, community halls, rest houses have been banned to check spread of COVID-19.

State government has postponed Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board examinations till March 31 to check spread of COVID-19. Dates of examinations will be announced later on.

MPBSE has sent letter to collectors to suspend evaluation of answer-sheets of Board examinations. Instructions have been given that question papers of Board examinations scheduled from March 20 to March 31, be kept at police stations concerned.

Besides, Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode has banned social as well as religious functions, cultural programme, dharna (demonstrations) and rallies till March 31. Movement at places like marriage gardens, rest house, community halls have been restricted till April 15. Booking for marriage gardens, community halls, rest house have been banned.

Masks prepared by SHGs are available for Rs 10. CEO Satish Kumar S said that masks are being sold at haat-Bazaar in rural pockets. SHGs(women) have prepared mask and health department experts have approved it.