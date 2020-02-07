MP Board exams: Open board comes to rescue of class 5, 8 private students

BHOPAL: After Rajya Shiksha Kendra said it would now not conduct board exams for students of class 5 and 8 appearing privately, the State Open Board has pitched in assuring to hold exam for these students.

Earlier, Rajya Shiksha Kendra used to exams for private students as well. According to an estimate, about 8000-10000 students sit as private candidates for classes 5 and 8 exams.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) officials said that holding exams for students appearing as private candidates for class 5 and 8 will not be possible.