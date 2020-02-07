MP Board exams: Open board comes to rescue of class 5, 8 private students

BHOPAL: After Rajya Shiksha Kendra said it would now not conduct board exams for students of class 5 and 8 appearing privately, the State Open Board has pitched in assuring to hold exam for these students.
Earlier, Rajya Shiksha Kendra used to exams for private students as well. According to an estimate, about 8000-10000 students sit as private candidates for classes 5 and 8 exams.
Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) officials said that holding exams for students appearing as private candidates for class 5 and 8 will not be possible.
The MP Education Board organizes exam for class 10 and 12 while Rajya Shiksha Kendra holds it for students of class 5 to 8. The State Open Board holds exams for students applying for bridge courses.
Director of State Open Board, PR Tiwari said that details of expected numbers of students besides other information required to hold exams has been sought from the RSK.
Students who want to appear as private students for class 5 and 8 will be able to fill the form from next week, added Tiwari.
