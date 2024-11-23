MP Board Exams 2025: Exam Centre Incharge To Change Everyday | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has introduced measures to ensure fair and transparent examination and prevent paper leaks and malpractices.

The board plans to implement randomisation process for appointing centre incharge. Under this, an official will not be stationed at one exam centre for more than a day. The board will conduct Class 10, 12 examinations in February 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, districts have submitted detailed reports on examination centres, focusing on security. The board officials are inspecting these venues, at present.

After inspection, the centre incharge will be announced. The collector representatives will be stationed at examination centres to monitor activities and ensure compliance with rules.

Flying squads will conduct surprise inspections specially at sensitive centres, which will have dedicated observers for closer scrutiny. The use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited not only for students but also for teachers and staff at examination centres.

As part of new measures, any examination staff including centre incharge, assistant centre incharge and supervisors found with mobile phones at examination centres will face legal consequences.

`No leak last year’

We achieved a milestone with not a single case of paper leak reported from the state last year. One of the key initiatives this year is randomisation of centre incharge, ensuring that no staff member is stationed at the same examination centre for an extended period,” MPBSE secretary Krishna Deo Tripathi told Free Press.