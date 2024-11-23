MP Board Ends Best Of Five Policy, School Education Dept Worries About Class 10 Result | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has discontinued Best of Five policy for Class 10 exams starting this academic session. This decision has raised concern in school education department about a possible poor result in Class 10 result. Recently, the result of quarterly exams of Class 9 to 12 was announced with Class 10 recording the lowest pass percentage of under 55%.

In response, the department has initiated measures to improve results. District Education Officers have been instructed to organise special classes for weak students in Class 10 and 12.

Recently, DEOs across districts have held review meetings with school principals, directing them to identify underperforming students and arrange remedial classes. These sessions will use answer sheets from previous years’ merit list students as study material. They have also directed the schools to show students their half-yearly exam answer sheets to help students identify and correct their mistakes.

Students struggling in specific subjects will be grouped into sections for focused attention, aiming to address their weaknesses effectively. Bhopal DEO NK Ahirwar told Free Press that since the best of five policy has been removed, our main focus is to better the result of class 10. “We have directed the principals to conduct remedial classes for weak students,” he added.

Results poor despite

Best-of-Five Despite Best-of-Five policy, the Class 10 pass percentage in recent years has remained low: 59.54% in 2022, 63.29% in 2023, and 58.1% in 2024. The policy’s removal has further highlighted the need for intensive preparation to improve outcome. The MP Board introduced Best of Five formula in 2017 to address high student failure rates in class 10. Under the scheme, even if a student passes in five out of six subjects, he was declared pass.