MP Board class 12 scores out on mpresults.nic.in: Khushi Singh of Rewa tops with 97.2%

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared class 12 result today.

Khushi Singh of Rewa district topped the clas 12 exams with 97.2 percent (486 marks). Madhulata Silva of Narsinghpur secured second place scoring 95.8% (479 marks). This time 68.81% regular and 28.70% private students passed. Last year's MP board's 12th result was 72.37%. The result this year dropped by 3.56%. However, the girls have won once again. 73.40% of girls passed while 64.66% of boys cleared the exams.

TOPPERS OF MPBSE CLASS 12:

Khushi Singh of Rewa- 97.2%

Madhulata Singh of Narsinghpur- 95.8%

Nikita Patidar of Neemuch- 95.2%

Riyanshi Shakyavar of Rajgarh- 94.8%

Niraal Sharma of Datiya- 94.6%

Board's PRO SK Chaurasia said that this time more than 8 lakh students appeared in the examination. Results can be viewed online. No events occurred due to lockdown. Apart from 4 government websites, students can also see the results on the mobile app.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the meritorious students will be given 25 thousand rupees and certificates. The topper students will get the benefit of the scheme in MP Board's 12th exam for 2019-20. The plan to give laptops to meritorious students has started again.

The results of MPBSE class 12 results can be checked online at - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

· Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

· Click on the result link - MPBSE-HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2020

· Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

· Your results will be displayed on the screen

· Download and take the print out

Mobile phone applications to check results online:

· MPBSE MOBILE APP on Google Play Store,

· MP Mobile and FastResult App

· MP Mobile App on Window App Store

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis affected both exams and declaration of MP board results this year. MPBSE had to postpone class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown. Exams were finally held by MPBSE from June 9 to June 16.