MP Board Class 12 results 2020: MPBSE results to be declared on July 27 on www.mpresults.nic.in/www.mpbse.nic.in

The result of the 12th board examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declared on July 27 (Monday) at 3 pm. For the first time, the examination results of class 10 and 12 are being declared separately. Students can see the results on:

www.mpresults.nic.in

www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in

www.mpbse.nic.in

https://www.fastresult.in

After 3 pm on Monday afternoon, students will be able to visit these and see it based on their roll number. Students can also check the results on the mobile app.

Mobile phone applications to check results online:

- MPBSE MOBILE APP on Google Play Store,

- MP Mobile and FastResult App

- MP Mobile App on Window App Store

Steps to check result online:

- Log on to the official website mpresults.nic.in.

- Click on MP Board 10th Result 2020.

- The new page will open with some new options.

- Fill in your roll number here.

- Fill in the application number in the second.

- After checking all the information, fill the details in it.

- The MP board 10th result 2020 will come on screen as soon as it is OK.

- Can take its PDF file.