MP Board Class 12 result 2020: Results announced at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in - click here for details

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the clas 12 results today.

Students can check the results online at - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link - MPBSE-HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2020

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

Mobile phone applications to check results online:

MPBSE MOBILE APP on Google Play Store,

MP Mobile and FastResult App

MP Mobile App on Window App Store

Board's PRO, SK Chaurasia said that this time more than 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis affected both exams and declaration of MP board results this year. MPBSE had to postpone class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown. Exams were finally held by MPBSE from June 9 to June 16.