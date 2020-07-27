MP board class 12 Result 2020: MPBSE to release results today on mpbse.nic.in; click here for details

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare class 12 results 2020 today at 3 pm.

After 3 pm, students will be able to check the results online at - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link - Intermediate (Class 12) Examination Result 2020

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

Mobile phone applications to check results online:

MPBSE MOBILE APP on Google Play Store,

MP Mobile and FastResult App

MP Mobile App on Window App Store

Board's PRO, SK Chaurasia said that this time more than 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam.

Earlier, Director of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Hemant Sharma had said that the results of the MP board class 12 will be declared in the third week of July.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis affected both exams and declaration of MP board results this year.

MPBSE had to postpone class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown. Exams were finally held by MPBSE from June 9 to June 16.