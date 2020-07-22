MP board class 12 Result 2020: MPBSE likely to release results on mpbse.nic.in soon; check here for details

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare class 12 results 2020 soon.

The class 12 results are likely to be declared in this week. However, the exact date and time for the result declaration has not yet announced.

Earlier, Director of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Hemant Sharma had said that the results of the MP board class 12 will be declared in the third week of July.

Once released the result will be available at - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result: