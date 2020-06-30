MP board answer copies evaluation going slow, delay in results likely

BHOPAL: The evaluation of answer copies of class XII students of MP Board of Secondary Education is progressing at snail’s pace, which can delay declaration of result.

Teachers engaged in valuation work are protesting board’s order of centre valuation. Teachers have been asked to reach scheduled centres for evaluation work. The teachers have asked the board officials for home valuation due to corona pandemic.

The MP Board has decided to conduct evaluation work from June 22-30. According to sources in the education board, about 16 lakh answer copies were to be checked during this period. But 5.75 lakh copies could be checked till Monday due to restricted numbers of teachers participating in the process- as a mark of protest against central valuation.

Teachers had demanded that they should either be given copies for home valuation or they be included in category of ‘corona warriors.’ They say that if they were included in corona warrior category they will get insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, which would compensate in case of extreme loss during the pandemic.