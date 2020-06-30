MP board answer copies evaluation going slow, delay in results likely

BHOPAL: The evaluation of answer copies of class XII students of MP Board of Secondary Education is progressing at snail’s pace, which can delay declaration of result.
Teachers engaged in valuation work are protesting board’s order of centre valuation. Teachers have been asked to reach scheduled centres for evaluation work. The teachers have asked the board officials for home valuation due to corona pandemic.
The MP Board has decided to conduct evaluation work from June 22-30. According to sources in the education board, about 16 lakh answer copies were to be checked during this period. But 5.75 lakh copies could be checked till Monday due to restricted numbers of teachers participating in the process- as a mark of protest against central valuation.
Teachers had demanded that they should either be given copies for home valuation or they be included in category of ‘corona warriors.’ They say that if they were included in corona warrior category they will get insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, which would compensate in case of extreme loss during the pandemic.
“It seems highly unlikely for the state board to declare the result in time. More than 10 lakh answer copies are still to be checked,” said an official. MP Board had said that results will be declared by July 15.
Considering threat of coronavirus spread MP Board had conducted home valuation of answer copies for the tests conducted in the first round before lockdown. The second round of examination was conducted for students of class XII between June 9-16. This round of examination generated 16 lakh copies for valuation.
In state capital, around 100 teachers reach Model School for valuation work. About 26,000 answer copies have been checked here in past one week whereas more than 40,000 copies are still to be evaluated at this centre.
Official from the exam control office confirmed that about 60% of the answer copies remain to be evaluated but added that the board will declare results on time.