MP: BMC's 15 Lucky Daily Wagers Out Of 13,000 Get Ayushman Cards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are more than 13,000 daily wagers employed with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) but only 15 are the fortunate ones to have received the Ayushman cards for which special camps were held zone wise.

On the instructions of the BMC commissioner last month, camps were to be organised in all the zones of the city to prepare Ayushman cards. But in these camps - if at all held in all zones as directed - Ayushman cards of only 15 daily wagers were issued. The rest of the daily wagers at the civic body are still waiting to get their cards made. The camps, however, have now concluded.

Led by Satna MP Ganesh Singh, a delegation of members of Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Manch, on Sunday, handed over a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the CM House. In the letter the members urged the government to bring all the daily wagers at the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme cover. The delegation urged the chief minister to get them issued Ayushman cards so that they and their families too can get the benefit of the health assurance scheme.

Manch state president Ashok Pandey said, 'Bhopal Municipal Corporation is the first organization in the government to organize a camp for making Ayushman cards for daily wagers. But the authorities at the civic body stopped holding camps after issuing Ayushman cards to only 15 daily wagers.'

Pandey further said that had the camps been organised regularly, by now all the daily wagers of the revenue branch, encroachment branch, electricity branch, records branch, transport branch, budget branch, administration branch, horticulture branch would have received Ayushman cards and they would have started getting the benefit of a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

'There are orders from the government to make Ayushman cards for daily wagers. The BMC had organised a camp in May and began making Ayushman cards, but the camp concluded after making cards only for 15 daily wagers.' --- Ashok Verma, chief BMC Employees Assn

'I will verify after taking updates from all BMC zones about Ayushman cards. I had instructed to hold camps for issuance of Ayushman cards for municipal body daily wagers.' --- Harendra Narayan, commissioner BMC