MP: BMC collects 2k kg firecracker waste from city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last two years of pandemic, Diwali celebrations remained a low-key affair and very small number of people preferred to burst crackers. But Diwali, 2022 saw people celebrating in a big way. This could be gauged from the fact that on the next day, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected 2k kg of fire cracker waste.

As it is hazardous, the BMC is preparing to send the waste to a Pithampur-based factory. There it will be disposed of in a scientific manner. Talking to Free Press, additional commissioner of Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC), MP Singh said BMC has an agreement with a Pithampur-based factory for disposal of fire cracker waste. The waste will be sent to Pithampur. Meanwhile, it is learned that as of now, fire cracker waste has been kept securely in containers at the Adampur landfill site.

BMC sources said that the last two years deprived people from the mirth of celebrating Diwali. But this Diwali, people burst crackers in a big manner. In the last two years, fire cracker waste was negligible.

On Wednesday, air quality index (AQI) of Bhopal improved further as people stopped bursting crackers. During Diwali peak hours between 8 pm and 11 pm, the AQI level reached 237. It was in the category of poor to very poor. The worst-affected area due to cracker pollution was Kolar.

