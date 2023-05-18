MP: Blood donation camp Begins on Bhupendra Singh’s birthday

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day blood donation camp began in the city from Wednesday on the occasion of the birthday of Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh. Except for the corona pandemic period, blood donation camps are organised on Singh’s birthday. This was the eighth blood donation camp. The blood donors from different parts of the district will visit the camp set up on the premises of a hotel in the city. In the past seven years, 8,000 units of blood were collected at the camps and sent to different blood banks. BJP workers and people associated with various social organisations donate blood. Several doctors and health workers will be present at the camp. The blood donors will be provided with nutritious food at the camp. Singh appealed to people to donate blood.

