 MP: BJP's V.D. Sharma Criticizes Cong's Digvijaya Singh & Kamal Nath For Losing Political Ground In The State
The BJP under the leadership of V.D. Sharma won the Assembly elections in November last year and secured 163 out of 230 seats.

IANSUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief V.D. Sharma on Friday criticised the Congress veterans Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, saying that both the leaders have lost the political ground in the state.

"Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath have lost their political ground in Madhya Pradesh and the Lok Sabha election result proved it. The Congress treats them as big leaders but the people have given a reality check to the party. These two leaders could not even win from their home turfs," the BJP State Chief said while addressing party workers in Katni, an assembly segment of the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat from where Sharma was elected for the second term with a margin of nearly five lakh votes in the absence of Congress' candidate.

Sharma said that the Congress leaders who could not win in their home turfs in the Lok Sabha elections are dreaming of toppling the NDA government. He also attacked the LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on "Hindu". He claimed that frustrated with the loss in the Lok Sabha election, Congress leaders are attacking "Hinduism".

Notably, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who contested the Lok Sabha from his home district Rajgarh, lost to the BJP's sitting MP Rodmal Nagar while Kamal Nath, who represented Chhindwara for nine terms in the Lok Sabha, his son Nakul Nath lost to BJP's Vivek Sahu Banti from the same seat.

