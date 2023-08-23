MP: BJP’s National IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya Hits Out At Congress' Digvijaya Singh Over 'Unpaid ISRO Scientists' Remark, Terms It 'Fake News'

Amit Malviya | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's national IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks claiming that ISRO scientists have not been paid for the last 17 months, terming it ‘fake news’. Malviya said that Congress not just hates PM Narendra Modi but also a resurgent India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Malviya wrote, “The abominable Digvijay Singh called out for peddling #FakeNews on the day ISRO is all set to make India proud." "Congress hates Prime Minister Modi, but it hates a strong resurgent India even more, because a confident India will never vote for the Congress. While India celebrates Chandrayaan-3, Congress whines,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, talking about the Chandrayaan-3 landing scheduled for today, August 23 evening, Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of unconfirmed and unverified reports that ISRO scientists working on the moon mission had not received their salaries for 17 months.

Digvijaya asked PM to take note of the issue

He said, “We are proud that ISRO scientists are making an effort for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan. We pray to the Almighty for its success. But there are reports in newspapers that the scientists who made this happen have not received a salary in 17 months. Prime Minister should take note of this too.”

Chandrayaan 3, India’s third lunar mission is set to make its landing on the moon’s south pole today at 6:04 pm.