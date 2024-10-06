MP BJP’s Membership Drive: RSS, Organisation Making List For Political Appointments, Surprising Names May Crop Up |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s membership drive is going to end on October 15. So, there are speculations that the political appointments will be made once the membership drive ends. The Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the party organisation will play an important role in the appointments for corporations and boards.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has told the RSS functionaries and the BJP leaders to prepare a list of candidates for political appointments. Once the list of candidates is ready, it will be given the final shape after holding talks with Yadav.

Sources further said there might be some surprising names in the list. In the political appointments made up till now, fresh candidates have been given opportunities. The RSS gave some names for appointment in the Information Commission, like Umashankar Pachauri,Vandana Gandhi and Omkar Nath, which surprised many.

Likewise, for the appointment of deputy chairman of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, RSS recommended the name of Mohan Nagar. In the same way, new names will crop up for appointment in corporations and boards.

According to reports, the RSS and the BJP organisation are searching for some people who are yet to get political appointments. Sources further said the RSS and the party organisation were mulling over not appointing those who had already been given a chance to serve the corporations and boards.