MP: BJP To Admit 1L Men Of Other Outfits Into Party On Foundation Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is going to launch a drive to bring the Congress’s booth-level workers to its fold according to a piece advice given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP plans to admit a large number of Congress workers into the party on its foundation day on April 6 when the party will organise an event for new joining, the party leaders said.

On this occasion, about one lakh members of other parties will join the BJP, they said.

Shah told the BJP leaders that instead of bringing the senior leaders of other parties, they should admit the booth-level workers of other political outfits into the BJP.

The BJP has told its leaders to contact the workers of the Congress and of other parties.

According to BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, the party will create a record of sort on its foundation day.

It will happen for the first time that the workers of otherparties will join the BJP in such a large number, he said.

In each booth, the workers of other parties will join the BJP, Sharma said.

The Congress workers and leaders continue to join the BJP. Senior leaders like Suresh Pachori, Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, Vikram ahake, Jagat Bahadur, Neelesh Awasthi, Ramlakhan Singh and many others have already joined the BJP.