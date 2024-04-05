 MP: BJP To Admit 1L Men Of Other Outfits Into Party On Foundation Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: BJP To Admit 1L Men Of Other Outfits Into Party On Foundation Day

MP: BJP To Admit 1L Men Of Other Outfits Into Party On Foundation Day

It is going to launch a drive to break the Congress at booth-level

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is going to launch a drive to bring the Congress’s booth-level workers to its fold according to a piece advice given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP plans to admit a large number of Congress workers into the party on its foundation day on April 6 when the party will organise an event for new joining, the party leaders said.

On this occasion, about one lakh members of other parties will join the BJP, they said.

Shah told the BJP leaders that instead of bringing the senior leaders of other parties, they should admit the booth-level workers of other political outfits into the BJP.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Digital Home Arrest’ A Trap Of Fraudsters; Cyber HQ Issues Advisory
article-image

The BJP has told its leaders to contact the workers of the Congress and of other parties.

According to BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, the party will create a record of sort on its foundation day.

It will happen for the first time that the workers of otherparties will join the BJP in such a large number, he said.

In each booth, the workers of other parties will join the BJP, Sharma said.

The Congress workers and leaders continue to join the BJP. Senior leaders like Suresh Pachori, Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, Vikram ahake, Jagat Bahadur, Neelesh Awasthi, Ramlakhan Singh and many others have already joined the BJP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP To Admit 1L Men Of Other Outfits Into Party On Foundation Day

MP: BJP To Admit 1L Men Of Other Outfits Into Party On Foundation Day

Mass Marriage In MP's Chhindwara: Congress Again Approaches CEO, Files Complaint

Mass Marriage In MP's Chhindwara: Congress Again Approaches CEO, Files Complaint

Bhopal: Encroachers Rule The Roost In New Market

Bhopal: Encroachers Rule The Roost In New Market

Bhopal: Former Bank Manager Held In Connection With RGPV Financial Embezzlement Case

Bhopal: Former Bank Manager Held In Connection With RGPV Financial Embezzlement Case

Bhopal: First-Time Voters Prioritise Candidate’s Party Affiliation And Profile

Bhopal: First-Time Voters Prioritise Candidate’s Party Affiliation And Profile