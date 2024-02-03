MP: BJP Shifts Incharge Of Clusters From Their Home Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has changed the area of clusters in-charge just before the meeting on Saturday. Seven clusters in-charges have been sent to the areas other than their home areas. As there are supporters and opposition in home areas, so this is reason, these clusters in-charge have been sent to other areas.

Rajendra Shukla has been given Bhopal region while Narottam Mishra has been given Bundelkhand region and Mahakoshal has been given to Kailash Vijayavargia.

Similarly, Gwalior-Chambal has been given to Bhupendra Singh while Jagdish Devda gets Indore region and Vishvas Sarang has been given Ujjain region. Prahalad Patel has been given Vindhya region.

The clusters in-charge had already started work but with change of regions, they will have to take fresh start in new regions.

BJP to focus on constituencies which it lost in assembly polls

Clusters in-charge, Lok Sabha in-charge, conveners, and “Vishtarak” held a meeting in BJP office in wake of coming Lok Sabha election. The clusters in-charge have been asked to organize meetings in Lok Sabha constituencies of their respective areas. Besides, focus has to be given on those constituencies in which BJP had to face defeat in Vidhan Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha in-charge have been asked to make booth wise ranking to identify which booth is strong and which is weak for BJP point of view. They have been asked to prepare list.

Issues which are to be raised in elections at booth level, were discussed in the meeting. Progress of recently launched “Gaon Chalo Abhiyan” was discussed in the meeting. All BJP leaders have been asked to move to villages under this Abhiyan.

Target set to increase 10% votes share: VD Sharma

BJP state president VD Sharma, after the meeting, informed media that target has been set to increase 10 per cent vote share at booths. BJP had secured 58 per cent votes in 2019 General Election. This time, target is to increase it to 68 per cent to 70 per cent. All have been asked to work to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats, Sharma added.