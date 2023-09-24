MP: BJP Plans To Field More Women Candidates This Time

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP plans to field more women candidates this time than it did in the last assembly election.

The party has begun to discuss the issue after the Women’s Reservation Bill got the nod of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

In 2018, the BJP fielded 25 women candidates, but the number may go up this time.

After the approval of the Women’s Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament, the party is trying to give a message to the female voters that it is committed to their empowerment by increasing the number of female candidates.

Four women found place in the first list of 39 candidates the party recently released.

Now, the number of women candidates will go up in the list to be released in the coming days.

Women candidates may be given priority in those seats, where men and woman candidates are seeking tickets, but female candidates are more influential than their male counterparts.

After the approval of the Women’s Reservation Bill, the party is searching for influential women candidates.

In 1998 election, the BJP came up with a formula, according to which, a woman candidate was given ticket from every district.

The party may mull over the formula again. So, it may field a woman candidate from each district.

In a press conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the BJP was committed to women’s empowerment since beginning.

Women will get appropriate representation, he said.

Congress, too, gave 25 tickets to women in 2018

The Congress also gave tickets to 25 women in 2018. The number of female candidates may increase this time.

MPCC president Kamal Nath has clearly said that the best candidates will be given tickets.

Nath has, however, decided to give tickets on the basis of surveys.

