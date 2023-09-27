MP: BJP Mulls Over Remaining 22 Lost Seats 

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun to mull over the names of rest of the candidates after releasing the list of 79 contestants for the ensuing assembly election.

Out of 79 seats for which the BJP has declared candidates, there are 76 seats which the BJP lost in the assembly election of 2018.

Now, the BJP is talking about those 22 seats which are not with the BJP, besides the party is discussing those five constituencies where the BJP was defeated in 2018.

The legislators of these constituencies are supporting the BJP. The party may soon declare candidates for those seats which it won in 2018, but reports coming from those constituencies are not in favour of the party.

The BJP has already fielded seven Members of Parliament, including three Union ministers, in the ensuing election. It may field some more MPs in the assembly election.

Rodmal Nagar from Rajgarh, Gajendra Patel from Bhagwanpura, Ramakant Bhargava from Vidisha and JS Damor from any assembly seat in Jhabua district may be given tickets for the assembly election. The BJP may declare the names of Narayan Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior south, Sameeksha Gupta from Gwalior east, Jayant Malaiya from Damoh and Inder Singh Parmar from Kalapeepal in its next list. The party lost these seats in 2018.

Senior leaders fielded in assembly seats worried

The senior leaders of the BJP, who have been fielded in various constituencies, are worried. The son of Narendra Singh Tomar, Devendra, was aspiring for a ticket. Senior Tomar has been given ticket. A large number of his supporters from Gwalior and Bhind reached his residence. There are reports that son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, Akash, will not get ticket from Indore-3. His supporters are preparing a strategy for Kailash Vijayvargiya who is contesting from Indore-1 constituency.

Candidate from Sidhi Riti Pathak reached the BJP office in Bhopal and met party’s state president VD Sharma and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Pathak was happy about getting ticket for assembly election.