Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA and candidate from Ashoknagar Jajpal Singh Jajji had undergone a heart surgery in New Delhi. According to his family members, the MLA is stable now. Multiple tests were conducted on the minister as he was under surveillance at the hospital.

While campaigning on November 7, Jajji was rushed to district hospital Ashoknagar after complaining of chest pain. Later, he was sent to a hospital in Bhopal. From there, he was referred to New Delhi for better treatment.