MP: BJP Leaders Collecting Opinions After Declaring Candidates On 79 Seats

BJP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is now sending its leaders of MP unit to each assembly constituency to take feedback on the performance of legislators and ministers after it had done so through the leaders of other states.

These leaders have been told to hold discussions with the senior members of the party in each constituency and prepare feedback.

Since the party has yet to announce candidates for 151 seats, these leaders will take each other’s opinions before sending their recommendations to the party’s top brass.

It has happened for the first time in the BJP that after announcing the list of candidates the party is sending its leaders to assembly constituencies for opinions.

Since the central leadership of the party is directly dealing with the distribution of tickets this time, the state leaders, going to the constituencies to take feedback, are in a dilemma.

The ministers, legislators and party office-bearers are being conveyed to each constituency.

These leaders will give their recommendations to the party’s state election in charge Bhupendra Yadav and the party’s state unit president VD Sharma.

They will hold meetings with the members of the election coordination committee for the poll preparations for the constituencies for which candidates have been declared.

The leaders who have come from other states held discussions with the important leaders from various constituencies on Friday. The issues that have cropped up in these constituencies figured in the discussions.

They also discussed the positive and negative factors which are working in favour of the party and against it. These leaders will also send a report to the party’s central bosses.

On the basis of the feedback given by these leaders, constituency-wise strategies will be chalked out.

They are also taking feedback on the issues to corner the Congress.

According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold discussions with the party leaders on the grounds of the feedback received from the leaders of MP and those of other states.

Central leaders will be sent to the constituencies where the reports are not in favour of the party.

