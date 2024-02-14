 MP: BJP Leader Taken Into UP Police Custody Over Datia Bizman Murder Case
On the evening of January 25, bullion businessman Ajaykant Soni was shot by miscreants in Panwadi of Mahoba district.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Yakub Khan |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba Police took into police custody a BJP leader, a bullion businessman, and another man from Dabra in Gwalior for questioning in a bizman's murder case.

These three are said to be close aides of the father-son duo—the main accused in the murder.

On the evening of January 25, bullion businessman Ajaykant Soni was shot by miscreants in Panwadi, Mahoba district. He died on January 28,. The miscreants had fled with two bags filled with 2.5 kg gold and 25 kg silver jewelry and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. The value of the jewelry is said to be around Rs 3.25 crore.

UP Police arrested three accused—Saeed, his father Hameed (the main accused), and Anand Prajapati—four days ago. The accused told me during interrogation that they had sold the looted jewelry to a bullion trader in Dabra. There were two more companions with him. After this, Mahoba police nabbed businessman Ravi Soni, BJP leader Yakub Khan, and Balli Khan from Dabra. Yakub is also a band and DJ operator.

Businessman Ajaykant Soni

Businessman Ajaykant Soni |

Mahoba police did not give much detail about the matter, not even to Dabra police. Dabra police said that Mahoba police had come to investigate in connection with some robberies. Three people have been taken from here for questioning.

Datia's father-son duo are relatives of the main accused.

Mahoba police caught Naeem and Shakur on Tuesday night after an encounter in Panwadi. Both are father and son. He was brought to Mahoba District Hospital after being shot in the leg. The main accused in the incident, Hameed and his son Saeed, used to sell bangles and bracelets near the shop of bullion trader Ajaykant Soni. Wanting to become rich quickly, he took along his Datia relatives, Naeem, Shakur, Anand Prajapati, and Manmohan Pal. Manmohan is still absconding.

