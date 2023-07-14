 MP: BJP Jhuggi-Jhopdi Cell To Organise Tiffin Meetings In All Divisions Ahead Of Assembly Elections
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 01:41 AM IST
Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the assembly elections, back-to-back meeting were chaired in the state office of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday.

State in-charge P Murlidhar Rao, BJP state president VD Sharma and general secretary of BJP of the state, Hitanand Sharma were present in the meeting, who assigned responsibilities to all the workers present there.

In the meeting, it was decided that BJP Jhuggi-Jhopdi cell shall conduct tiffin meeting in all divisions. The tiffin meetings are aimed at establishing interaction with the influential citizens of the slums and apprising them of the subjects to be included in BJP’s election manifesto.

article-image
