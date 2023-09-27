MP: BJP Gives Command To UP Leaders, After Denying Tickets To Senior Members

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s central leadership has handed over the command of electioneering to the leaders from UP and other states after fielding veterans of the party in the ensuing assembly election of MP.

Leaders from UP and other states held a meeting with the state and central leaders in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister of UP Brajesh Pathak, minister Swatantradev Singh, Lakshmikant Vajpayee, Dinesh Khatig, Suresh Rana, former Dy CM of UP Dinesh Sharma, former Union minister Santosh Gangwar, former Dy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi, Bebi Rani Maurya, Dayashankar Singh, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Dayashankar Mishra, Anil Rajbhar and Kapil Dev Agarwal will be camping in MP till the election.

All these leaders held a meeting with Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma.

Former Dy CM of UP Dinesh Sharma told media persons that the BJP’s road to the Centre would open from MP.

Sharma said that people would vote for building the nation and that the BJP would win the assembly election with a huge majority because of the works it had done in MP.

The Congress will see itself in ruins, Sharma said.

Leaders from all across country in MP to hand defeat to Cong: Sharma

About the deployment of leaders from different parts of the country in MP, Sharma said they were here to strike a severe blow to the Congress. After the meeting, each leader will be assigned responsibilities to ensure BJP’s historic win in MP, he said.

