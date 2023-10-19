MP: BJP, Congress Race To Reach First Time Voters

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party and BJP are running specific programmes to reach out to first time 22.36 lakh voters who will play a significant role in deciding candidates' victory.

BJP is claiming that out of 22.36 lakh first time voters, over 8 lakh joined the party as they were influenced by the party ideology and policies.

State Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha president Vaibhav Pawar told Free Press that organisation began contacting first time voters in April by holding Yuva Chaupal in village panchayats. Out of total 23,000 panchayats, chaupals were organised in 15,180 and 6.71 lakh first time voters were drawn to party fold.

Later, New Voter Convention programmes were held in 355 mandals and through them, 1.22 lakh first time voters joined the party. “Our programmes are still underway,” he stated.

Congress has also pulled up its socks to lure first time voters. National Students Union of India (NSUI) has tried to reach first time voters by conducting programmes in colleges and universities.

State NSUI president Ashutosh Chauksey said organisation was not conducting membership drive. The NSUI members are contacting first time voters to party fold by explaining values and contribution of Congress party. It has contacted 12 lakh youths.

“ We are informing them how BJP government cheated youths through Patwari exam and Vyapam Scam. They are being told that Kamal Nath alone can pave way for their bright future,” he added.

Meanwhile, BSP and AAP have no programmes to lure first time voters. They are contacting voters of all age groups. AAP spokesman Atul Sharma said partymen were going door-to-door to reach masses. “We are telling youths that AAP is the third option, which Madhya Pradesh politics lacked earlier,” he said.

