MP: BJP, Congress Leaders Continue To Quit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders of the BJP and the Congress are quitting their respective parties after the announcement of lists of candidates by both political organisations.

Former BJP legislator from Ater, Munna Singh Bhadoria, resigned from the party on Tuesday and took the membership of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Similarly, deputy chairman of Backward Castes and Minorities Development and Finance Corporation Ajay Yadav also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP.

The Congress has given a ticket to his brother Yadevendra Yadav from Mungawali, and Ajay Yadav resigned from the BJP to support his brother.

Raghuwanshi who defected to the Congress from the BJP said he was caught in a vicious circle. Raghuwanshi said the Congress leadership would take cognizance of what he said.

According to sources, since Raghuwanshi did not get a ticket from the Congress, he is searching for some other options.

legislator from Gunnaur, Shivdayal Bagri, is in touch with the BJP leaders after he was denied a ticket.

The leaders of the Congress and the BJP are waiting for the next list. Once it is out, many leaders may leave their respective parties.

The BJP will declare candidates for 67 seats held by MLAs, so if a few legislators are denied tickets, they may rebel against the party.

Because the leaders of the BJP and the Congress are resigning from their parties, the BSP is getting strong candidates.

Now that Rasal Singh from Lahar and Yadvendra Singh from Nagaud have been given BSP tickets, former legislator Munna Singh Bhadoria may be given a ticket by the party from Ater.

Two Congress leaders from Bundelkhand are in touch with the Samajwadi Party. Both can be fielded from Rajnagar and Bijawar seats.

Digvijaya appeals to party leaders to keep patience

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has appealed to those leaders who did not get tickets to keep patience.

If the party forms the next government, all eligible people should get proper positions, Singh wrote on social media.

The party leaders should send applications to AICC general secretary, secretary and observer about their grievances on the basis of evidence, Singh further wrote.

