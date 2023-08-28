MP BIZARRE: Women Take Out Funeral Procession Of Living Woman Hoping For Rains In Dry Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): After feeding gulab jamuns to donkey to impress the rain gods, another bizarre case of superstition was reported from Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of women took out a funeral procession of a living woman, carrying her in symbolic bier decorated with flowers, in a belief that it will bring rains in dry Brahmampuri area of Khargone district.

The atmosphere was filled with emotional chants, including the phrase "Ram Naam Satya Hai," commonly associated with funeral processions.

According to reports of Nai Dunia, farmers are growing increasingly anxious as their crops suffer from the lack of rain. The impact of this situation has rippled into local businesses and livelihoods as well.

To counter the distressing weather patterns, the community has resorted to various practices to invoke rainfall. Beyond the ceremonial procession, many have turned to rituals like the "Kakad Puja" in hopes of influencing weather conditions and securing a good harvest.

These traditions are important to them because they think it will help them get the rain they need for their crops.

Farmers, who have already invested considerable resources in their fields, are yearning for rain to salvage their crops.

