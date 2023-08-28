 MP BIZARRE: Women Take Out Funeral Procession Of Living Woman Hoping For Rains In Dry Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP BIZARRE: Women Take Out Funeral Procession Of Living Woman Hoping For Rains In Dry Khargone

MP BIZARRE: Women Take Out Funeral Procession Of Living Woman Hoping For Rains In Dry Khargone

These traditions are important to them because they think it will help them get the rain they need for their crops.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): After feeding gulab jamuns to donkey to impress the rain gods, another bizarre case of superstition was reported from Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of women took out a funeral procession of a living woman, carrying her in symbolic bier decorated with flowers, in a belief that it will bring rains in dry Brahmampuri area of Khargone district.

The atmosphere was filled with emotional chants, including the phrase "Ram Naam Satya Hai," commonly associated with funeral processions.

Read Also
MP's Dalit Youth Beaten To Death In Sagar: Inconsolable Mother Sings Mourning Songs; Video
article-image

According to reports of Nai Dunia, farmers are growing increasingly anxious as their crops suffer from the lack of rain. The impact of this situation has rippled into local businesses and livelihoods as well.

To counter the distressing weather patterns, the community has resorted to various practices to invoke rainfall. Beyond the ceremonial procession, many have turned to rituals like the "Kakad Puja" in hopes of influencing weather conditions and securing a good harvest.

Read Also
MP BIZZARE VIDEO: Locals Feed Gulab Jamuns To Donkeys In Hope Of Rains To Battle Drought-Like...
article-image

These traditions are important to them because they think it will help them get the rain they need for their crops.

Farmers, who have already invested considerable resources in their fields, are yearning for rain to salvage their crops.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Out To Party, 2 Youths Drown Near Nalkeshwar Mahadev In Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Over 800 Selected OBC Candidates Take To Street Over Pending Appointment Letters

Bhopal: Over 800 Selected OBC Candidates Take To Street Over Pending Appointment Letters

MP BIZARRE: Women Take Out Funeral Procession Of Living Woman Hoping For Rains In Dry Khargone

MP BIZARRE: Women Take Out Funeral Procession Of Living Woman Hoping For Rains In Dry Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Out To Party, 2 Youths Drown Near Nalkeshwar Mahadev In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Out To Party, 2 Youths Drown Near Nalkeshwar Mahadev In Gwalior

MP: Viral Video Shows Newly Sworn Min Gauri Shankar Bisen Using Foul Language For Ex-CM Kamal Nath

MP: Viral Video Shows Newly Sworn Min Gauri Shankar Bisen Using Foul Language For Ex-CM Kamal Nath

MP's Dalit Youth Beaten To Death In Sagar: Admn Promises To Raze Illegal Properties Of Accused,...

MP's Dalit Youth Beaten To Death In Sagar: Admn Promises To Raze Illegal Properties Of Accused,...