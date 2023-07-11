MP: Bikers Shoot In Air, Woman Injured In Morena | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pardesh): There was an incident of firing near Madhya Chirpura road a few yards away from former BJP’s councillor’s house in the afternoon on Monday, the police said. When a band of six bikers fired in the air, the son of the former councillor shot at the criminals in retaliation.

A woman pedestrian, Kamala, was injured in the incident. She was sent to Ambah community health centre from where she was referred to the district hospital.

The firing resulted from an old enmity between two groups. The case is pending in the court. Nevertheless, none of the criminals reached the police station to lodge a complaint.

The son of the injured woman, Kaushelendra Sharma, said his mother was coming from the residence of his aunt. When he was returning, the criminals were firing. The woman was shot in the right shoulder.

On getting information, sub-divisional officer of police Parmal Singh Mehra rushed to the spot. Wife of former councilor Shubhash Sharma informed the police about the incident.