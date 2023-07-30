MP: Bike Awareness Rally In Panna Tiger Reserve On International Tiger Day | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bike awareness rally was taken out in the Panna Tiger reserve of Chhatarpur on Saturday, on the occasion of International Tiger Day.

Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, Panna collector and Superintendent of police of Panna were also present on the occasion. The rally was aimed at safeguarding the tigers, which ended at the Nazar Bagh field of the town.

It had been set in motion from the Panna tourism centre on Saturday, and halted at the headquarters to end at Nazar Bagh field itself. Following this, a ceremony centred on tigers was also staged on the occasion.

Deputy director of Panna Tiger reserve, Ripudman Singh Bhadoria, assistant director Harman Tripathi, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, assistant director Devendra Ahirwar and other dignitaries were also present.

Deputy director Singh said that saving tigers is of immense importance in today’s date. He added that wildlife cannot be imagined without the existence of tigers.

He went on to say that India has been persevering in its efforts to safeguard the tigers and protect them. Students of various schools, as well as teachers and public representatives from Rewa were also present on the occasion.