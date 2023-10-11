 MP: Bhupendra’s Nomination Delights Party Workers, Leaders In Khurai
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
article-image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh expressed gratitude to party leadership, workers and the public of Khurai for his re-nomination as candidate. The announcement of Singh’s candidacy from Khurai constituency by the BJP has delighted the local party leaders.

After the announcement of his name, the party workers exploded firecrackers and distributed sweets. The representative of Mayor, Sushil Tiwari, congratulated Singh.

Reacting to the announcement of his name, Singh said he was entrusted with another opportunity by the party leadership to contribute to the region's development. He also thanked the BJP supporters, and the people of the Khurai constituency.

article-image

