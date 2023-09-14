MP: Bhupendra Singh Inspects CHC, Girls’ Hostel In Malthaun | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh inspected the community health centre (CHC) and girls’ hostel in Malthaun on Wednesday.

The minister asked the officials at the CHC to engage a technician, to ensure water supply and set up a park and construct the floor within a week. He also approved the construction of CC roads and drains.

Singh directed the management of girls’ hostel to construct a CC road on the premises of the hostel, a park, a badminton court, and lay a mat for Kabaddi.

He also directed the management of the hostel to increase the quantity of food for the children.

The minister inspected the CHC and girls’ hostel when he was going to Bina. On the way, he decided to inspect these two places. At the CHC, he enquired after the health of the patients.

The minister visited OPD, labour room, TB ward, pathology centre and the ward where malnourished children have been admitted. All the doctors and staff of the CHC were present during the minister’s inspection.

The minister took feedback on various problems and directed the officials over the phone to solve those issues. He instructed the chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Sanjay Samudre about cleanliness and construction of the hospital.

