 MP: Bhupendra Singh Inspects CHC, Girls’ Hostel In Malthaun
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Bhupendra Singh Inspects CHC, Girls’ Hostel In Malthaun

MP: Bhupendra Singh Inspects CHC, Girls’ Hostel In Malthaun

The minister visited OPD, labour room, TB ward, pathology centre and the ward where malnourished children have been admitted.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 06:57 AM IST
article-image
MP: Bhupendra Singh Inspects CHC, Girls’ Hostel In Malthaun | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh inspected the community health centre (CHC) and girls’ hostel in Malthaun on Wednesday.

The minister asked the officials at the CHC to engage a technician, to ensure water supply and set up a park and construct the floor within a week. He also approved the construction of CC roads and drains.

Singh directed the management of girls’ hostel to construct a CC road on the premises of the hostel, a park, a badminton court, and lay a mat for Kabaddi.

He also directed the management of the hostel to increase the quantity of food for the children.

The minister inspected the CHC and girls’ hostel when he was going to Bina. On the way, he decided to inspect these two places. At the CHC, he enquired after the health of the patients.

The minister visited OPD, labour room, TB ward, pathology centre and the ward where malnourished children have been admitted. All the doctors and staff of the CHC were present during the minister’s inspection.

The minister took feedback on various problems and directed the officials over the phone to solve those issues. He instructed the chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Sanjay Samudre about cleanliness and construction of the hospital.

Read Also
MP: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Factory In Pithampur (Visuals Inside)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates