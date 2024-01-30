 MP: Barring Kailash, Rajendra And Prahlad No Other Ministers Have Left Impression
MP: Barring Kailash, Rajendra And Prahlad No Other Ministers Have Left Impression

New ministers are trying to understand their work

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 05:45 AM IST
article-image
Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly formed ministry is completing one month on Tuesday after the distribution of cabinet berths.

In the past one month, the work of Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and that of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla have hogged the limelight.

The Finance Department did not give funds to the Urban Development Department for three months.

Vijayvargiya has got Rs 330 crore sanctioned only for January by holding only a single meeting with the officials of the Finance Department.

Vijayvargiya told the officials of his department to hold joint meetings with those of the Finance Department and find solutions, so that the Urban Development Department may not face any financial problems.

Afterwards, the Finance Department has agreed to work out various issues.

Likewise, Shukla has combined the Public Health Department and the Medical Education Department. It has been an innovative idea.

This will reduce the financial problems coming in the way of setting up medical colleges.

Katju Hospital has been declared Mahila Hospital. Hamidia Hospital is being renovated.

Panchayat, Rural and Labour, Minister Prahlad Patel, is also reviewing the work of his department.

Patel has directed the officials of his departments to make a portal to deal with the complaints of poor quality water, another portal for lodging plaints against the department, and another portal to provide full information about the department.

He also told his department to start pension for the physically challenged.

On the other hand, several ministers are trying to understand the work of their departments.

The ministers like Jagdish Dewda, Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Tulsi Silawat have been given the departments they were previously handling, so there happens to be no difference in their work.

On the other hand, those who joined the cabinet for the first time are trying to learn the work of their departments.

But because the frequent administrative reshuffle, a few ministers are finding it difficult to understand the functioning of their departments.

Among the new ministers, Rao Uday Pratap Singh looks effective. Singh is reviewing the work of the School Education Department.

He is also trying to solve the problems relating to schools.

article-image
