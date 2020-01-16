MP Bar Council polls today: Traffic goes haywire as court premise restricted for vehicles

BHOPAL: Traffic went haywire around the District and District Court on Thursday as vehicles were not allowed inside the court premises in wake of the preparations for state Bar Council elections, scheduled for Friday.

Even as the traffic police tried hard to clean congestion, the vehicles of Bhopal collector and other senior officials got stuck in jam. As the entry of vehicles was restricted inside the premises, the lawyers and visitors coming to the court had parked their motors on roadsides creating obstruction. Toeing van was pressed to remove the vehicles from the clogged lanes.

Car of collector Tarun Pithode too got stranded between mediation centre and Madhyam.

The elections to Madhya Pradesh Bar Council will be held on Friday. District Court has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of elections. Security has been beefed for peaceful polling. The candidates went ahead campaigning inside and outside the court premises as people struggled hard to make their way through heavy traffic congestion.

Advocates parked their vehicles at lawyers’ chambers and mediation centre, Parvavash Bhavan and those who failed to get any parking space used roadsides to park their cars. Traffic cops were deployed in the area to regulate the traffic but by noon when the visitors started coming to the court the things got out of hands and the traffic was thrown out of gear.