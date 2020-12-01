MP Bar Association urges Bhopal Gas Tragedy hearing daily

The Madhya Pradesh Mantralayeen Bar Association has appealed to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh Sanjay Yadav for day-to-day hearing with the appointment of a special judge in the appeal of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which had occurred December 2-3, 1984, on its 36th anniversary.

Association president advocate Sanjay Gupta said, “The then CJM MP Tiwari had convicted Union Carbide’s Keshav Mahindra, Kishore Kamdar, Vijay Prabhakar Gokhale, J Mukund, SC Chaudhary, KV Sethi and SI Qureshi under sections 304-A, 336,337 and 338 of the IPC on June 7,2010. They were awarded punishment of two years. They had appealed to the district and sessions court.”

He further said, “The prime accused, Warren Anderson, died without appearing in the district and sessions court of Bhopal and the CBI could not produce him before the court. Similarly, the other accused have not been punished, so far. There should be day-to-day hearing with appointment of a special judge in appeal pending with the court for the justice of the gas victims.”