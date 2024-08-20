 MP: ‘Bangladesh Murdabad,’ Hindu Mahasabha Writes To BCCI To Cancel India VS Bangladesh T20 Match Scheduled In Gwalior; Visuals Surface
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu Mahasabha has written to the BCCI, urging the cancellation of the India vs. Bangladesh T20 match on Tuesday. The match is scheduled in Gwalior for October 6.

A video capturing a glimpse of the protest is circulating widely. In the video, people can be heard shouting "Bangladesh Murdabad."

article-image

They cited ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including killings, assaults, the destruction of temples, and the rape of women, as the primary reasons for their demand. The organisation expressed concerns that holding the match in Gwalior, which is surrounded by a dense Muslim population, could lead to communal tensions and potential riots.

The Hindu Mahasabha also wrote a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the United Nations' intervention to protect Hindus in Bangladesh and calling for the removal of Bangladeshis from India.

article-image

They warned that if the match proceeds, they will continue to protest by waving several flags at the venue. The organisation emphasised that if any violence occurs, the responsibility will lie with the BCCI and the district administration, recalling a previous incident on June 13 when riots broke out after a T20 Test match in Gwalior, which the district administration failed to control.

The Hindu Mahasabha is confident that, in the interest of the nation, the match will be canceled, and they await notification of this decision.

