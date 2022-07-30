MP bags first prize in agriculture infrastructure projects

Representative pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been awarded for best work in agriculture infrastructure for the year 2022.

Additional Chief Secretary, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Ajit Kesari along with Madhya Pradesh AIF team received the award on behalf of Madhya Pradesh Government.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary honored the best performing states in various categories at AP Shinde Hall of Agriculture Institute, Pusa, New Delhi.

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Khatik awarded MP first prize for best implementation of drug free India campaign. Datia bagged first prize in districts’ category. The award was received by principal secretary social justice and disabled welfare Prateek Hajela .The award was presented during the Drug Smuggling and National Security Conference in Chandigarh.

As many as 272 districts in the country were identified for drug free India campaign by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The campaign was launched in selected 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh namely Rewa, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Neemuch, Indore, Ujjain, Datia, Narmadapuram, Mandsaur, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Sagar and Satna.

Madhya Pradesh in state and Datia were given this award after selecting the winners on the basis of the assessment of the work done for de-addiction in the states and districts.