MP bags 4 national awards for work under PMGSY

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has bagged four national awards under different categories by the union ministry for excellent work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

In an event in New Delhi, Union ministry of rural development conferred the awards.

Madhya Pradesh rural road development authority (MPRRDA) CEO Umakant Umrao received the awards in a function in New Delhi from Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Umrao said the state has bagged the first prize in best quality roads and best maintenance of the roads in the country.

State has received third prize for building the longest roads and the third prize for innovative technology.

Minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, secretary of the department of rural development Amarjeet Sinha, additional secretary of the department Alka Upadhyay and MPRRDA engineer-in-chief PK Nigam were present.