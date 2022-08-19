MP Azab Hai, Gazab hai; Covid hit MP in 2020 but it came as ‘reason’ for poor inspection of dams in period 2016-2019

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Much ahead of Karam dam breach Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India pointed out poor inspection of dams in the state and, interestingly, the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials underlined shortage of hands and Covid-19 for the poor show during a period when Coronavirus didn’t exist at all, at least in India, as per the report.

The report assumes significance in light of the Karam dam breach in Dhar, which had put the entire state government at the tenterhooks for more than 48 hours. As many as 18 villages had to be evacuated while shifting more than 14,000 villagers and their cattle to safer places.

The CAG in its report for the period from 2015-16 to 2018-19, which was tabled in the state legislative assembly in 2021, noted that as per the state government’s instructions, 20% of large dams should have been inspected by the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) every year so as to cover all the dams in a cycle of five years. However, the SDSO had inspected only 591 dams against the required 724 dams.

As per the CAG report, the state government replied in September 2020 that due to shortage of staff in SDSO and other reasons like election duty, work load/Covid-19, the officers could not visit the dam sites and that SDSO will conduct the inspection of dams next year.

The CAG said, “The reply of the government is not acceptable as priority should have been given to inspection, as it is directly related to safety of dams. Further, Covid-19 could not have affected dam inspections during the period 2016-19.”

If the situation regarding inspection of large dams was bad it was worse in inspection of overall all the dams across the state. There were 4,523 dams including 906 large and 3617 small dams in the state as of December 2019.

The report stated there was an average shortfall of as much as 79.61% in pre-monsoon inspection of the dams from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

Year wise, out of 4523 dams only 381 were inspected, thus suggesting a shortfall of 91.57% in 2016-17. Next year, 1382 dams were inspected (shortfall of 69.44%) and in 2018-19 the number of dams inspected stood at 1003 with a shortfall of 77.82%.

Despite efforts, minister, Water Resources, additional chief secretary and engineer-in-chief, Water Resources couldn’t be reached for their comments. They didn’t respond to phone calls and text messages.