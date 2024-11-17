 MP: AYUSH Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: AYUSH Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile

MP: AYUSH Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile

The NCISM secretary Dr Sachchidanand Prasad has issued letters to this effect to concerned universities, central and state authorities, colleges in the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Indian Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi, has reduced the percentile by 15 per cent in all categories and cadres for admission in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani AYUSH Medical Colleges in the country. It is for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees for 2024-25 session. '

The NCISM secretary Dr Sachchidanand Prasad has issued letters to this effect to concerned universities, central and state authorities, colleges in the country. Dr Rakesh Pandey, spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Ayurveda Conference and AYUSH Medical Association, said, “Till now, it was 50 per cent in open category, 40 per cent in OBC, SC, ST. This has been reduced by 15 per cent by union government.”

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Unhappy Officer, Second Thoughts, Deprived Of Sweetener & More
article-image

Now about 25% of vacant AYUSH seats, which are to be filled through central and state quota counseling will be filled. More than 70,000 seats are available in more than 1050 AYUSH medical colleges in the country including more than 55 AYUSH colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

More than 15,000 students will benefit from the decision of NCISM, National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) and AYUSH Ministry. Now, according to the new cutoff date, students can get admission till December 20.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Christian Group In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Declares Support For MVA Candidate Sandeep Naik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Christian Group In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Declares Support For MVA Candidate Sandeep Naik
Marathi Community In Nigeria Thanks PM Modi For Granting Classical Language Status
Marathi Community In Nigeria Thanks PM Modi For Granting Classical Language Status
Kalyan: Crime Branch Arrests Three With 25 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹5 Lakh
Kalyan: Crime Branch Arrests Three With 25 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹5 Lakh
Mumbai: Metal Scaffolds Installed At Girgaon's Kalaram Temple After Metro Excavation Blamed For Cracks On Walls
Mumbai: Metal Scaffolds Installed At Girgaon's Kalaram Temple After Metro Excavation Blamed For Cracks On Walls

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: AYUSH Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile

MP: AYUSH Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile

Overheard In Bhopal: Unhappy Officer, Second Thoughts, Deprived Of Sweetener & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Unhappy Officer, Second Thoughts, Deprived Of Sweetener & More

Operational Delay Of NTPC Plant To Hit Bhopal Cleanliness Goals

Operational Delay Of NTPC Plant To Hit Bhopal Cleanliness Goals

MP: 4-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead In Pench Tiger Reserve

MP: 4-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead In Pench Tiger Reserve

MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held

MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held