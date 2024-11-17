MP: AYUSH Cutoff Reduced By 15 Percentile

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Indian Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi, has reduced the percentile by 15 per cent in all categories and cadres for admission in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani AYUSH Medical Colleges in the country. It is for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees for 2024-25 session. '

The NCISM secretary Dr Sachchidanand Prasad has issued letters to this effect to concerned universities, central and state authorities, colleges in the country. Dr Rakesh Pandey, spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Ayurveda Conference and AYUSH Medical Association, said, “Till now, it was 50 per cent in open category, 40 per cent in OBC, SC, ST. This has been reduced by 15 per cent by union government.”

Now about 25% of vacant AYUSH seats, which are to be filled through central and state quota counseling will be filled. More than 70,000 seats are available in more than 1050 AYUSH medical colleges in the country including more than 55 AYUSH colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

More than 15,000 students will benefit from the decision of NCISM, National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) and AYUSH Ministry. Now, according to the new cutoff date, students can get admission till December 20.