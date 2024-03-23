MP: Authorities Pondering How To Shield 13 Cheetah Cubs From Summer Heat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking lessons from the unfortunate loss of three cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park last year due to scorching summer, authorities are now considering measures to protect the cubs from extreme heat in the forthcoming months. Newly appointed principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife), Dr Atul Shrivastava, told the Free Press that all necessary measures would be taken to protect the cubs. "We don’t want to lose any of them," he added.

Last May, three cubs of 'Jwala' died due to extreme heat in Kuno, with only one surviving. This year, so far, thirteen cheetah cubs have born in Kuno. Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey suggested that zoo-like arrangements need to be made in Kuno to protect the newborn cheetah cubs. This artificial setup includes creating a concrete room with water facilities, he added. The concept of free-ranging cheetahs has turned into a captive breeding project, as cheetahs are being kept inside enclosures, he added.

So far, no decision has been made to release the eleven adult cheetahs kept inside the enclosure. As of now, only two cheetahs are in free range, while the rest are inside large enclosures. A total of 20 cheetahs were brought from South Africa and Namibia last year, and of them, seven have died due to different ailments. If the deaths of three cubs are added, the total casualties rise to ten.