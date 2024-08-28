MP August 28 Weather Update: Dams Nearly Full Across State; Sunny Skies In Bhopal, Rajgarh; Heavy Rain Expected In Sidhi, Singrauli & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several districts, including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Harda, Betul, and Chhindwara, are experiencing sunny weather on Wednesday. However, heavy rain is expected in Sidhi and Singrauli, while Indore and Ujjain may see light showers.

A strong weather system is expected to form between August 30-31, likely bringing heavy rain to the eastern parts of the state, including 28 districts in the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions. The western parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions, may experience light rain with thunder.

A Senior weather scientist explained that the low-pressure area system has moved on, and the monsoon trough is heading towards the Bay of Bengal through Sagar. As a result, there is no alert for heavy rain for the next two days, and no significant rain is expected across the state until August 29.

So far, the state has received over 90% of its seasonal rainfall. Against an average of 29.2 inches, 33.6 inches of rain has fallen. Mandla district has recorded the highest rainfall with 46.3 inches, followed by Seoni with 45.1 inches.

In Bhopal, rainfall is 108% above normal, with 40.5 inches recorded. The top 10 districts for rainfall, each recording more than 39 inches, are Mandla, Seoni, Sidhi, Sheopur, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sagar, and Dindori.

Nearly all dams in the state are 90% full or more. In Bhopal, the gates of Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada dams have been opened, while four out of eight gates of the Kolar dam have been opened. Currently, it is just 3 feet below full capacity. The gates of other major dams, including Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Johila, Parasdoha, Chandra, and Tawa, have also been opened.