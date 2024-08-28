 MP August 28 Weather Update: Dams Nearly Full Across State; Sunny Skies In Bhopal, Rajgarh; Heavy Rain Expected In Sidhi, Singrauli & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP August 28 Weather Update: Dams Nearly Full Across State; Sunny Skies In Bhopal, Rajgarh; Heavy Rain Expected In Sidhi, Singrauli & More

MP August 28 Weather Update: Dams Nearly Full Across State; Sunny Skies In Bhopal, Rajgarh; Heavy Rain Expected In Sidhi, Singrauli & More

The western parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions, may experience light rain with thunder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several districts, including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Harda, Betul, and Chhindwara, are experiencing sunny weather on Wednesday. However, heavy rain is expected in Sidhi and Singrauli, while Indore and Ujjain may see light showers.

A strong weather system is expected to form between August 30-31, likely bringing heavy rain to the eastern parts of the state, including 28 districts in the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions. The western parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions, may experience light rain with thunder.

Read Also
Adani, Reliance Among Major Companies To Attend Gwalior's Regional Industry Conclave On Aug 28
article-image

A Senior weather scientist explained that the low-pressure area system has moved on, and the monsoon trough is heading towards the Bay of Bengal through Sagar. As a result, there is no alert for heavy rain for the next two days, and no significant rain is expected across the state until August 29.

So far, the state has received over 90% of its seasonal rainfall. Against an average of 29.2 inches, 33.6 inches of rain has fallen. Mandla district has recorded the highest rainfall with 46.3 inches, followed by Seoni with 45.1 inches.

FPJ Shorts
Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony In India?
Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony In India?
Nvidia Shares Trade In Green, Taking Indices With It; Results To Be Declared On Thursday
Nvidia Shares Trade In Green, Taking Indices With It; Results To Be Declared On Thursday
GATE 2025 Registration Begins Today: Check Eligibility, Dates, & Fees
GATE 2025 Registration Begins Today: Check Eligibility, Dates, & Fees
Dow Jones Nudges To New Records; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Manages Meagre 0.2% Move
Dow Jones Nudges To New Records; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Manages Meagre 0.2% Move
Read Also
Bhopal Updates: Panic At Bhopal Airport As Live Cartridges Found In Engineer's Luggage; MP Nagar...
article-image

In Bhopal, rainfall is 108% above normal, with 40.5 inches recorded. The top 10 districts for rainfall, each recording more than 39 inches, are Mandla, Seoni, Sidhi, Sheopur, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sagar, and Dindori.

Nearly all dams in the state are 90% full or more. In Bhopal, the gates of Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada dams have been opened, while four out of eight gates of the Kolar dam have been opened. Currently, it is just 3 feet below full capacity. The gates of other major dams, including Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Johila, Parasdoha, Chandra, and Tawa, have also been opened.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP August 28 Weather Update: Dams Nearly Full Across State; Sunny Skies In Bhopal, Rajgarh; Heavy...

MP August 28 Weather Update: Dams Nearly Full Across State; Sunny Skies In Bhopal, Rajgarh; Heavy...

Adani, Reliance Among Major Companies To Attend Gwalior's Regional Industry Conclave On Aug 28

Adani, Reliance Among Major Companies To Attend Gwalior's Regional Industry Conclave On Aug 28

Video: 25-Year-Old Youth Consumes Rat Poison After Failing To Repay Loan; Receives Death Threats By...

Video: 25-Year-Old Youth Consumes Rat Poison After Failing To Repay Loan; Receives Death Threats By...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: MP High Court Orders State To Submit Doctor Safety Blueprint Within...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: MP High Court Orders State To Submit Doctor Safety Blueprint Within...

Hanging Live Wires & Waterlogged Streets In Bhopal Pose Severe Safety Risks; Residents Protest Amid...

Hanging Live Wires & Waterlogged Streets In Bhopal Pose Severe Safety Risks; Residents Protest Amid...