MP August 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts; Orange Alert Issued For Janmashtami Weekend

MP August 22 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts Including Gwalior, Morena; Orange Alert Issued After August 24 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): August will big farewell with heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for high rainfall across the state over the next four days.

Alert on Thursday

On Thursday, heavy rains are expected in 27 districts, including Gwalior, Morena, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Indore, Raisen, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, and Shahdol. The rest of the state may experience thunderstorms and light rain.

Weather at 11:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

Weather in coming days

On August 24 and 25, an orange alert was issued for 31 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Sagar divisions.

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s weather scientist VS Yadav, a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal by August 24, which will have a strong impact on Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a current low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation system will induce heavy rains over August 25 and 26-- Krishna Janmashtami, the day which usually records good rainfall every year.

Water levels rise in dams

After a two-week pause in heavy rainfall, the state is once again experiencing significant downpours, filling up reservoirs. Water levels are rising in dams like Kolar, Bansagar, Kundaliya, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, Bhadbhada, and Kerwa. On Wednesday, water levels increased in many of these dams, including Bhopal's Upper Lake.

Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Madhya Pradesh has received 79% of its annual rainfall so far, amounting to 29.4 inches. Some areas, like Sheopur, have seen double then their average rainfall, while Mandla and Seoni have recorded over 41 inches. Sheopur has experienced 143% of its normal rainfall, with Mandla leading the state with 43 inches of rain, just 4 inches short of its average annual rainfall of 47 inches.

The top 10 districts with the highest rainfall include Mandla, Seoni, Sheopur, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Raisen, Dindori, Sagar, Bhopal, and Sidhi. Bhopal has received 34 inches of rain, needing another 3.5 inches to reach its average annual total.