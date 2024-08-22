 MP August 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts; Orange Alert Issued For Janmashtami Weekend
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP August 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts; Orange Alert Issued For Janmashtami Weekend

MP August 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts; Orange Alert Issued For Janmashtami Weekend

Madhya Pradesh has received 79% of its annual rainfall so far, amounting to 29.4 inches.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
MP August 22 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts Including Gwalior, Morena; Orange Alert Issued After August 24  | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): August will big farewell with heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for high rainfall across the state over the next four days.

Alert on Thursday

On Thursday, heavy rains are expected in 27 districts, including Gwalior, Morena, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Indore, Raisen, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, and Shahdol. The rest of the state may experience thunderstorms and light rain.

Read Also
ABPV Takes To Streets After Kindergarten Kids Use Pakistan Flags To Show 1947 India-Pak Partition At...
article-image
Weather at 11:30 Am

Weather at 11:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

Weather in coming days 

FPJ Shorts
IREDA Shares Rally Over 10% Amid ₹4,500 Crore Fundraising Plans
IREDA Shares Rally Over 10% Amid ₹4,500 Crore Fundraising Plans
Nikkei, Hang Seng In Green As Asian Indices React To US Fed's 'Possible Rate Cuts' In September
Nikkei, Hang Seng In Green As Asian Indices React To US Fed's 'Possible Rate Cuts' In September
'If MPSC Aspirants' Demands Not Met Today, I will Join Protest Myself', Sharad Pawar Gives Ultimatum To Maharashtra Govt
'If MPSC Aspirants' Demands Not Met Today, I will Join Protest Myself', Sharad Pawar Gives Ultimatum To Maharashtra Govt
Oman To Introduce Income Tax; Over 6 Lakh Indians To Be Impacted By New Rule
Oman To Introduce Income Tax; Over 6 Lakh Indians To Be Impacted By New Rule

On August 24 and 25, an orange alert was issued for 31 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Sagar divisions.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Special: Craving For An Upscale Dining Experience? Visit These Top 7 Places
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s weather scientist VS Yadav, a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal by August 24, which will have a strong impact on Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a current low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation system will induce heavy rains over August 25 and 26-- Krishna Janmashtami, the day which usually records good rainfall every year.

Water levels rise in dams

After a two-week pause in heavy rainfall, the state is once again experiencing significant downpours, filling up reservoirs. Water levels are rising in dams like Kolar, Bansagar, Kundaliya, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, Bhadbhada, and Kerwa. On Wednesday, water levels increased in many of these dams, including Bhopal's Upper Lake.

Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh

Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST
article-image

Rain records 

Madhya Pradesh has received 79% of its annual rainfall so far, amounting to 29.4 inches. Some areas, like Sheopur, have seen double then their average rainfall, while Mandla and Seoni have recorded over 41 inches. Sheopur has experienced 143% of its normal rainfall, with Mandla leading the state with 43 inches of rain, just 4 inches short of its average annual rainfall of 47 inches.

The top 10 districts with the highest rainfall include Mandla, Seoni, Sheopur, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Raisen, Dindori, Sagar, Bhopal, and Sidhi. Bhopal has received 34 inches of rain, needing another 3.5 inches to reach its average annual total.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; 4th In a Month

Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; 4th In a Month

Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Shivraj Government Baiter IAS Officer, Dropped

Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Shivraj Government Baiter IAS Officer, Dropped

Supreme Court Orders Admission Of 7 NEET Candidates Into MBBS Course Under MP Govt School Quota

Supreme Court Orders Admission Of 7 NEET Candidates Into MBBS Course Under MP Govt School Quota

MP August 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts; Orange Alert Issued For Janmashtami...

MP August 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts; Orange Alert Issued For Janmashtami...

MP: Instead Of Getting White In Mills, Paddy Going To Black Market

MP: Instead Of Getting White In Mills, Paddy Going To Black Market