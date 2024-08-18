MP August 18 Weather Updates: Alert In 4 districts Including Singrauli, Anuppur; Rain Activity To Escalate After August 20 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alert has been issued for heavy rains in Singrauli, Panna, Katni and Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. At the same time, weather will remain clear in Malwa-Nimar region, specifically the Indore-Ujjain division, while thunderstorms may occur in Gwalior and Jabalpur. Bhopal has been sunny since morning.

The meteorological department has stated that a new system will become active in the entire state from August 19. The monsoon trough is passing straight through Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and turned into a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. However, its effects are expected to be visible in the state from Monday.

Current weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Dams reached the maximum capacity

Despite heavy rain in the state has stopped, the water level in dams and ponds remain at the maximum capacity. Through rivers and drains, the water is getting accumulated in the dams.

The list of such dams includes Kolar, Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, Bhadbhada, Kerava and other dams as well.

As the monsoon approaches the state, Mandla and Seoni are the districts of the state where maximum water has fallen till now.

It has rained more than 42 inches in Mandla and 41 inches in Seoni while 33 inches of water has fallen in Bhopal, which is up to 90% of the season. More than 30 inches of rainfall has occurred in 20 districts of the state. However, Sheopur and Narmadapuram districts are leading the list in terms of rainfall.

On Saturday, heavy rain occurred in Panchmari, Gwalior, and Betul districts of Narmadapuram district. It rained 36mm in Gwalior, 1 inch in Pachmarhi and more than half an inch in Betul. Light rain was recorded in Chhindwara and Satna.